Celebrate your love for popcorn

New ideas for popcorn lovers. – What’s popping? Today is National Popcorn Lover’s Day and what “butter” way to celebrate than to enjoy a delicious bowl of your favorite snack. Ronier Golightly and Trever Jackson from Motor City Popcorn joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest co-host Jasen Magic to give popcorn lover’s new ways to zhuzh up their snack.

Motor City Popcorn says the secret to making popcorn at home is good butter. There are many ways that you can mix your popcorn up, but one way is to add caramel popcorn to your ice cream and drizzle caramel syrup on top. If you are not a fan of sweets, Golightly said that you can add olive oil and parmesan to plain buttery popcorn for a savory flavor.

Golightly said that Motor City offers different flavors of popcorn and is located at 7104 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

To learn more about popcorn, and see what special flavors they offer, watch the video above.