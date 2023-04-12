80º

You have to try these 3 delicious grilled cheese recipes

Grilled cheese isn’t just for kids

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Grilled cheese sandwiches are frequently thought of as kid food--but they can be so much more than that! They can be sophisticated, incorporate classic flavors, and can even be made into a dessert. I have three great recipes to up your grilled cheese game.

Red Wine Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Red Wine Grilled Cheese

This is an ADULT grilled cheese. I made it loosely off of this recipe here. If you don’t have Gruyere, cheddar is a great substitute.

Ingredients

  • 2 slices French or sourdough bread
  • 1-2 Tbs butter
  • 1/2 red onion chopped
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • Dash of rosemary
  • Dash of thyme
  • 3/4 cup red wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

Method

  • In a pan on medium heat, melt butter.
  • Add onion, mixing into butter.
  • Once the onions begin to soften, add garlic, thyme, and rosemary.
  • Add salt and pepper to taste
  • Sauté for a couple of minutes.
  • Add wine
  • Reduce until the alcohol has burned off and the reduction is thick enough to coat a spoon or leaves a clear trail in the pan when moved with a spatula.
  • Separate the onions from the liquid, and reserve the liquid for later use. (if needed you can add more wine and reduce it down)
  • Build the sandwich with Gruyere, onions, and more Gruyere
  • Melt some butter (1 Tbs.) in a pan on medium-low heat
  • Grill in a pan until golden brown on each side, and the cheese is melted. (Cover the pan if you notice the bread browning long before the cheese melts)
  • Drizzle the red wine reduction on top.
  • Enjoy!
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

I first had a sandwich like this from the Grilled Cheezerie in Ann Arbor. They have since gone out of business, but I loved their sandwich so much, here is my dupe of it. I borrowed the recipe for the buffalo sauce from here.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter
  • 2/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce
  • 1½ tablespoons white vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
  • salt to taste
  • 1 cooked chicken breast shredded (I used a breast from a grocery store rotisserie chicken)
  • Sourdough Bread
  • Shredded Cheddar Cheese
  • Shredded Mozzarella
  • Blue cheese
  • Kettle Cooked Chips

Method

  • In a medium saucepan, on medium-high heat, melt the butter.
  • Then add hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Bring to a simmer while stirring with a whisk.
  • As soon as the liquid begins to bubble on the sides of the pot, remove it from the heat, and stir with the whisk. This is your Buffalo sauce.
  • In a bowl stir together the shredded chicken breast and the Buffalo sauce.
  • Build the sandwich with a 50/50 blend of cheddar and mozzarella, then buffalo chicken, blue cheese to taste, kettle-cooked chips, and more of the 50/50 mozzarella cheddar blend.
  • Melt some butter (1 Tbs) in a pan on medium-low heat
  • Grill in a pan until golden brown on each side, and the cheese is melted (Cover the pan if you notice the bread browning long before the cheese melts)
  • Enjoy!
Raspberry Chocolate Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Raspberry Chocolate Grilled Cheese

Yes, you can make grilled cheese into a dessert! I based this one on the recipe here. You can also add some Sander’s Hot Fudge if your chocolate chips do not melt, but you want that melted chocolate texture.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 Tsp. vanilla extract
  • 6 oz. Raspberries
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices brioche
  • 2 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Method

  • Combine mascarpone, sugar, and vanilla in a small bowl.
  • Place bread slices on the work surface. Spread mascarpone mixture on bread, evenly dividing among slices.
  • Top 4 slices each with a single layer of raspberries and a single layer of chocolate pieces. Top each with 1 of the remaining bread slices and press down firmly.
  • Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until melted.
  • Add sandwiches, in batches if necessary, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the chocolate is melted and the bread is browned on both sides.
  • Remove from pan and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
  • Enjoy!

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

