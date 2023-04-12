You have to try these 3 delicious grilled cheese recipes

Grilled cheese sandwiches are frequently thought of as kid food--but they can be so much more than that! They can be sophisticated, incorporate classic flavors, and can even be made into a dessert. I have three great recipes to up your grilled cheese game.

Red Wine Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Red Wine Grilled Cheese

This is an ADULT grilled cheese. I made it loosely off of this recipe here. If you don’t have Gruyere, cheddar is a great substitute.

Ingredients

2 slices French or sourdough bread

1-2 Tbs butter

1/2 red onion chopped

1 clove garlic minced

Dash of rosemary

Dash of thyme

3/4 cup red wine such as Cabernet Sauvignon

1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

Method

In a pan on medium heat, melt butter.

Add onion, mixing into butter.

Once the onions begin to soften, add garlic, thyme, and rosemary.

Add salt and pepper to taste

Sauté for a couple of minutes.

Add wine

Reduce until the alcohol has burned off and the reduction is thick enough to coat a spoon or leaves a clear trail in the pan when moved with a spatula.

Separate the onions from the liquid, and reserve the liquid for later use. (if needed you can add more wine and reduce it down)

Build the sandwich with Gruyere, onions, and more Gruyere

Melt some butter (1 Tbs.) in a pan on medium-low heat

Grill in a pan until golden brown on each side, and the cheese is melted. (Cover the pan if you notice the bread browning long before the cheese melts)

Drizzle the red wine reduction on top.

Enjoy!

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

I first had a sandwich like this from the Grilled Cheezerie in Ann Arbor. They have since gone out of business, but I loved their sandwich so much, here is my dupe of it. I borrowed the recipe for the buffalo sauce from here.

Ingredients

½ cup cold unsalted butter

2/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce

1½ tablespoons white vinegar

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

salt to taste

1 cooked chicken breast shredded (I used a breast from a grocery store rotisserie chicken)

Sourdough Bread

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Shredded Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Kettle Cooked Chips

Method

In a medium saucepan, on medium-high heat, melt the butter.

Then add hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Bring to a simmer while stirring with a whisk.

As soon as the liquid begins to bubble on the sides of the pot, remove it from the heat, and stir with the whisk. This is your Buffalo sauce.

In a bowl stir together the shredded chicken breast and the Buffalo sauce.

Build the sandwich with a 50/50 blend of cheddar and mozzarella, then buffalo chicken, blue cheese to taste, kettle-cooked chips, and more of the 50/50 mozzarella cheddar blend.

Melt some butter (1 Tbs) in a pan on medium-low heat

Grill in a pan until golden brown on each side, and the cheese is melted (Cover the pan if you notice the bread browning long before the cheese melts)

Enjoy!

Raspberry Chocolate Grilled Cheese (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Raspberry Chocolate Grilled Cheese

Yes, you can make grilled cheese into a dessert! I based this one on the recipe here. You can also add some Sander’s Hot Fudge if your chocolate chips do not melt, but you want that melted chocolate texture.

Ingredients

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tsp. vanilla extract

6 oz. Raspberries

2 teaspoons butter

8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices brioche

2 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Method