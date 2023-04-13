Celebrate all things food in Wyandotte

Get ready to enjoy some dining deals in a downriver community that’s serving up a variety of food from a variety of restaurants during a week-long celebration of food.

Wyandotte is preparing to hold its annual restaurant week, which features dining deals at participating restaurants.

One of the places that will be showing off its menu during Wyandotte Restaurant Week is The Iron Gate. General Manager Troy Magier described The Iron Gate as being a craft cocktail bar that has chef driven small plates. The restaurant’s head chef Benji Medel made a bucatini pasta dish while appearing on “Live In The D”. You can watch the video above to see the pasta and other dishes from The Iron Gate.

Wyandotte Restaurant Week runs April 23rd through April 30th.