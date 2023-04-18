Does it really feel like spring?

According to the calendar, spring has sprung. Here’s the question: Does Mother Nature seem to know it? You might be riding the roller coaster of excitement when the temperature rises, and the disappointment when it drops again.

Friends of “Live In The D” appeared on the show to talk about living in Michigan during the spring season. The conversation included “Live In The D” host Tati Amare, guest host Lauren Crocker from “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, along with AJ Williams who is the managing editor of “The Michigan Chronicle”, and Orlando Bailey who is a member of “BridgeDetroit” and the co-host of the podcast “Authentically Detroit”.

“It is officially ‘sprinter’ in Michigan,” Williams said. She went on to say that you have to prepare by leaving flats in the car, but also wearing boots. She also mentioned bringing a jacket, but wearing a short sleeved shirt. Bailey agreed with her saying, “you’ve definitely got to layer up.”

Next, the conversation went to whether it’s time to turn on the air conditioner. Williams said she keeps the temperature at 67 degrees year-round. Bailey said that last week he opened the windows, but he’s turned back on the heat this week.

