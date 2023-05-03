Get down with KC and the Sunshine Band

They’re known for songs like “Give It Up”, “Shake Your Booty”, “Get Down Tonight”, and many others, and now KC and the Sunshine Band is bringing their hits to Detroit.

The band will perform at Music Hall presented by Hollywood Casino at Greektown on Sunday, May 7th.

Ahead of the concert, “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with the lead singer of the band himself, Harry Wayne Casey, better known as “KC”.

KC and the Sunshine Band formed in Florida in 1973, and fifty years later, they’re still going strong.

KC told Tati that he’s happiest when he’s on stage. “I’m just having the time of my life,” he said. The singer explained that getting on stage is the one moment where a performer gets to finally connect with the audience.

While speaking with Tati, KC shared that one of his major influences was Motown. The 72-year-old said that Detroit has always had a very special place in his heart because he loves the sound that came from Detroit, along with the artists. He listed names like Diana Ross, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson.

Watch the video above to see more of Tati’s interview with KC.