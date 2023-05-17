You can do more than shop at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market offers visitors a chance to shop local and support farms and vendors from our community. However, it goes beyond that. You can also watch cooking demonstrations from local chefs to learn about how to prepare local ingredients. This year’s cooking demonstrations will be carried out by all female chefs.

Chef Allie Lyttle, the owner of Lala’s Too in Brighton, appeared on “Live In The D” to share her Shaved Asparagus Salad recipe, which you’ll find below.

Dressing Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Salad Ingredients:

1 bunch of asparagus

6 ounces arugula

1/2 cup shaved parmesan

1/2 cup toasted walnuts

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

How to prepare:

Make the dressing in a small bowl or jar. Whisk or shake together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the asparagus into long thin strips. Place the asparagus shavings in a large bowl. Add the arugula to the bowl. Toss the shaved asparagus and arugula together. Add the shaved Parmesan cheese and walnuts. Drizzle salad dressing over salad and toss. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the salad.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit Street in Ann Arbor. You can learn more about the farmers market by watching the video above.