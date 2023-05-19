Actor who played ‘Dwight Schrute’ has a new series

For years he made people laugh with his character Dwight Schrute on the NBC hit show “The Office”, and now Rainn Wilson is back in action.

The actor has a new docuseries called “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss”. Wilson travels the globe in search of the secrets behind some of the happiest places on earth. The docuseries is based on the book “The Geography of Bliss” by Eric Weiner.

“Instead of sampling delicious food, we’re traveling the world looking for what makes us happy, what brings us joy and contentment,” Wilson said. He explained that the show traveled to Iceland, Ghana, and Thailand among other places.

“Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss” is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview Rainn Wilson, and hear what he has to say about “The Office”.