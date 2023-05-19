Adding 3D floral’s to spring up your wardrobe

When you think of spring styles, bright colors, and less fabric may come to mind, but it’s also a time to pull out the floral patterns. This style concept has been around a long time, but now, a new trend is taking over and Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan tells us all about it.

“For Spring and Summer 2023 it’s all about physical floral,” Jordan said. He says instead of a floral pattern, you need the florals to be three-dimensional, and have a physical characteristic.

Jordan displayed a few examples on “Live in the D” that are not only creative, but fashionable. “It’s multiple florals, it’s giant florals, but it’s all three-dimensional,” said Jordan. He said the looks using this concept are now being seen on the red carpet, but you don’t need to shell out the big bucks because many styles can be a DIY project.

To see these really cool design ideas, and tips on how you can create these looks at home, click the video above.