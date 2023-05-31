First responder honored for her service after enduring the unthinkable

It started with a letter written by a friend, now, Angela Suzch of Clinton Township, a first responder, is being honored by Gardner White, and gifted with their new Linq sofa sectional.

In early May, Local 4 teamed up with Gardner White for the First 4 You contest. This provided an opportunity to shine a light on a first responder in the community. It’s something Gardner White is passionate about, and they wanted to honor someone who does all they can to help others. After dozens of nominations, they chose Suzch.

Suzch was nominated by her friend Heidi Clary, who says as an EMT, Suzch gives a lot of herself to others, despite suffering the loss of her husband Shawn in 2008. Suzch says before he was killed in action in Iraq, her husband Shawn wanted to be an EMT, “He was mentioning maybe to do something like in the EMS field, or in a nursing field, but with him deploying, and us constantly moving as well, it was like, it’s never the right time,” said Suzch.

In his honor she wanted to give back to her community and in 2019 became an EMT. “This is why we chose Suzch,” said Racheal Stewart, the President of Gardner White, ”I don’t think we could imagine a person more spectacular, but I’m glad it’s Angela,” Stewart said.

In addition to Suzch being an EMT for Medstar, she will soon become an EMT volunteer for a local fire department.

To view the entire story, and hear Heidi’s touching letter about her friend Angela, click the video above.

