Doughnut forget this special day

Live in the D – Tomorrow is National Doughnut Day and “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jasen Magic had to get in on the celebration. Co-owners and chefs Shanel Dewalt and Brandon Johnson of Break’n Cornbread joined Amare and Magic and showed them how to turn their average doughnut into a brand-new creation.

Some of their creations included a doughnut fried chicken sandwich, peach cobbler doughnut, and doughnut bread pudding with a strawberry rhubarb topping. Amare and Magic got in on one of their creations, a doughnut sundae. Dewalt and Johnson brought an assortment of doughnuts and toppings from peach cobbler filling and PeanutButter sauce, to your classic rainbow sprinkles.

Doughnuts are not all that Dewalt and Johnson make, they also make house-made pickles that are featured on some of their other dishes.

To find out where you can get a taste of Break’n Cornbread, check out the video above.