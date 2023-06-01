Other fun events happening this weekend in addition to the Detroit Grand Prix

Tomorrow is the start of the big Detroit Grand Prix weekend, but that’s not the only thing going on around town! With the warm weather sticking around, that means people are likely going to want to enjoy some outdoor activities and April Morton has rounded up several events for you to enjoy. Here they are by date:

Thursday, June 1st - Sounds and Sights in downtown Chelsea

Tonight kicks off this summer’s Thursday night series that features live music and entertainment on various stages. There will be jugglers, face painters, and much more. The free event runs every Thursday in June and July from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2- Sunday, June 4th - Country to the Core Summer Celebration at Blake’s Farms in Armada

This is a new event for the popular Blake’s Cider Mill, and they will be partying all weekend long. The three day festival will have fun for all ages including live music, food, drinks, pony rides, pig racing and more. There will be a fireworks display on Saturday night and monster truck rides on Sunday.

Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 4th - Independence Festival in Centerline

Are you ready for some carnival fun? The city of Centerline will host their annual independence festival. The event features a midway carnival, petting farms, live bands, helicopter rides, and more. The festival will be at Memorial Park and guests can also enjoy the social district along Van Dyke Avenue.

Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4th - Medieval Faire at Canterbury Village in Orion Twp.

Step back in time as the Canterbury Medieval Faire returns this weekend and will feature live Viking reenactments. Guests can learn skills like blacksmithing, weaving and more. There will also be over 30 entertainers dressed for the part, including a royal court, and themed food and drink stations. The Viking Invasion is happening this weekend and next from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.