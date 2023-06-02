Fun, food, & entertainment at the Detroit Grand Prix

The roar of race cars have returned to Downtown Detroit, and so has all the fun that comes with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Of course racing will be going on the entire weekend, but if you’re looking to keep the family busy, be sure to check out Hart Plaza. The area will feature several activities including food trucks, and the Meijer “Fan Zone” where visitors can play games like cornhole, life size checkers, toss a baseball, or football, or take a shot on the basketball shoot-out court.

There will also be a full entertainment line-up featuring Nationals acts. Grammy Award-winning rapper Big Boy will take the stage on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., following a performance from renowned DJ and producer A-Trak at 6 p.m. On Saturday, legendary DJ Z-Trip will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., then later that night, global electronic superstar Steve Aoki will give and electrifying performance.

