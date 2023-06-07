The new “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will have you roaring

Live in the D – After five years, the Transformers are back! Greg Russell joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host JoAnne Purtan to fill them in on what to expect. This new reboot of Transformers is for the new generation. Greg said, “it’s a fun ride around the world. To of course, save the world.” The movie includes robotic beasts which are robots who turn into animals.

This next movie will have you licking your fingers. “Flamin’ Hot” is based off of the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos which were created by Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor. The movie will take you through the creation and rise of the now household named snack.

If you love Donna Summer, this option is for you. “Love to Love you” is an HBO documentary about Donna Summer’s life in the spotlight. In a clip from the documentary featured in the video above it said, “she was complicated and struggled with her fame.”

