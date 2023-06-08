Plus a place where you can get waffle flights, and the top burger spots in Metro Detroit according to Yelp -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 64th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🍛 Friday at 11 a.m. for “Dine in the D,” we are going to a place that one of you recommended to me! There you can get a craft cocktail to go along with your savory pad thai. At Khom Fai Thai Dining Experience in Macomb, it’s all about just that: the experience.

- 🧇 They’re making waffles on the Avenue of Fashion! With waffle flights, sandwiches, and more, the new Waffle Cafe Detroit is really upping the waffle game.

- 🍺 After two years in business, Saucy Brew Works is closing its Detroit location.

- 📲 With things like ChatGPT, AI is taking over the world, and some restaurant owners may soon be using it to train and schedule their staff. Beth Hussey, co-owner of Hazel’s, created an app called Shifty to help train and retain restaurant workers using AI technology in their scheduling platform.

- 🍔 Burger aficionados, who do you think has the best burger in town? Yelp just put out a list of the top 100 burgers in America, and four metro Detroit spots made the list.

- 😻 Three Cats Cafe in Clawson has a new chef, Courtney Witter! She was on Mabel Gray’s opening team.

🍽️ 7 restaurants that can cater your grad party or summer event

School is almost out for summer, and that means it is graduation season! I’m actually going to my sister’s graduation this Friday (congrats Rachel!). Families and friends will be gathering together in the next several weeks to celebrate these students, and one thing every celebration needs is good food. So whether you have a grad party to plan or another fun summer event, here are seven restaurants that can cater your get-together.

By the way, be sure to watch next week on Wednesday, June 14, for our “Live in the D - School’s out for Summer” special!

The ChadWink sandwich will be sold every day in September at Zingerman's Deli. (Zingerman's Deli)

Zingerman’s Delicatessen - 422 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Zingerman’s is famous for a reason: It’s hard to beat their delicious sandwiches! When my family and I were throwing my sister a baby shower last summer, we ordered a platter of sandwiches from Zingerman’s and it worked out great. Everyone loved them, they were individually wrapped -- which makes it easy (and sanitary) for a buffet-style spread like many grad parties have. They offer pick-up, delivery, and full service, so they can make it as easy on you as you want.

Bert's Marketplace (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Bert’s Marketplace - 2727 Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207

If you’ve ever walked through Eastern Market in the summertime, you’ve probably smelled the ribs roasting on the barbecue pit outside of Bert’s. It’s enough to make your mouth water. Serving up BBQ and soul food, Bert’s Marketplace is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your summer event. You could even order the fried chicken, which is made from Aretha Franklin’s recipe (she gave it to them personally)!

Honcho in Clarkston (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Union Joints - Clarkston, Troy, Royal Oak, Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Fenton

With places like the Vinsetta Garage, Gran Castor, Union Assembly, Union Woodshop, and the new Union Rec in their portfolio, the Union Joints restaurant group can really do it all. I’ve covered many of these restaurants, and when I ask how they would describe their food, they always say it’s like grandma’s cooking -- but grandma could be from Detroit, Peru, or down South. It’s all comfort food, but from various regions, so you can get everything from burritos to their famous mac and cheese.

Mr. Kabob (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Kabob - Berkley, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, and Detroit

This place was recently recommended to me by a friend and I am now obsessed. Serving up Lebanese-style Mediterranean food, this place is great for keeping things a bit more light and refreshing at your grad party. Their shawarma, kabobs, and kafta are all delicious and juicy, and you could pair them with a fattoush salad, or maybe some grape leaves for a finger food option. One thing you have to get, though, is their jalapeño cilantro hummus and pita bread. I am addicted. Click here to see their Takeout Tuesday segment.

Credit: Ma Lou's

Ma Lou’s - 15 W Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Food Love magazine recently named this spot as having the best chicken sandwich in Michigan. It’s called “hot chick,” and it’s their take on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich -- so it’s drenched in spicy oil and topped with spicy ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and bacon. Doesn’t that sound great for a summer party? They do have fried chicken sliders on their catering menu, as well as wings, tenders, and all those tasty southern sides. For the story on Ma Lou’s click here.

Round House BBQ (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Roundhouse BBQ - 2760 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183

Who doesn’t love a summer BBQ? Well, why not skip the cooking and look to Roundhouse BBQ to get it catered? They have all the classic BBQ meats you could want, like brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and more. You can also add on their popular BBQ pork egg rolls for a great finger food option.

Detroit Wing Company (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Detroit Wing Company - Various locations all over Metro Detroit

I remember when this place first started in Eastpointe, and they have since exploded with more than 20 locations in Southeast Michigan. It’s no wonder, either, with so many delicious sauces and a few dry rubs too, this is the place to get wings. In terms of catering, they make it easy: You can select the number of people coming to your event, and they will give you a suggested amount of wings and sides. You can also do boxed lunches if you want people to grab their meals easily.

✍️Can I take your order?

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

Hello! My name is Michelle Oliver. I am a reporter, and the resident foodie on our 11 a.m. lifestyle show, “Live In The D.” Every Friday, I will take you to “Dine In The D” at a different local restaurant, so make sure to watch.

