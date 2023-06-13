Bringing the community together with art

A local artist has created a special place in Ferndale that’s designed to bring the community together with art. The owner and lead artist at “Fluid Spaces,” India Solomon, stopped by “Live in the D”, to talk about her work, and the new art studio and showroom.

“My art is really influenced by movement, music, those are my lifelines,” Solomon told host Tati Amare. She says each piece of her art creates a level of balance, light, dark, happy, sad, a full range of emotions. Solomon also says, her pieces are about connection and unity, and that’s what she’s offering with her “Fluid Spaces” studio.

With no set hours, she says if the door and curtains are open, members of the community can feel free to come in, view her and other artists’ work, while fellowshipping with one another. Solomon also features items from local small businesses, “the relationship between small businesses keeps us sustainable and grounded,” she said.

To view the entire interview and see some of India Solomon’s work, click the video above.