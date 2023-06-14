Family summer fun is not far away in Macomb County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Schools out for many in Southeast Michigan, and will soon be for all. If you’re looking to keep the kiddos busy with some outdoor fun, there’s a place right in Macomb County to help burn off that youthful energy.

“C.J. Barrymore’s is really a big part of Metro Detroit in the summertime,” said David Dalpizzol, General Manager at C.J. Barrymore’s in Clinton Township.

The park offers a variety of outdoor activities for all ages, including two 18-hole miniature golf courses. “We don’t have a height restriction on miniature golf, as long as you’re able to walk, it’s a real nice calming course with all the water and rock features,” Dalpizzol said.

They also offer a variety of rides, from a relaxing Ferris Wheel, to thrill rides including, a roller coaster. The park also has bummer boats, which are great on a warm day because you will get wet, and there main attraction is go-carting. They offer 3 track courses, all with single and double carts, so parents can accompany little ones not tall enough to ride alone.

f you get hungry, there are 3 food trucks offering Mexican, American faire, and grilled wings. The park advises purchasing an all day wristband while visiting in order to get the best of all they have to offer.

To see more of what C.J. Barrymore's has to offer,