Get a taste of summer with these new menu options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

School’s out for summer, and that means more meal choices you have to make as a family. You can head to the kitchen and get cooking, but why not dine out a place that offers a variety of summer flavors?

Anna’s House is all about crafting menus that change with the season and catering to various dietary needs, including by offering vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes.

Executive Chef Jon Schwartz appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the summer menu at Anna’s Place.

Schwartz said he gets inspired by summer because it’s when you get leafy greens and tender veggies, and it’s a time of year with abundance.

Schwartz highlighted one of their summer dishes that includes cherries, which are currently in season.

The cherry turnover pancakes at the restaurant includes pancakes with white chocolate chips, a cherry compote, and topped with pieces of puff pastries and a cream cheese drizzle.

Another summer dish on the menu is the morning harvest bruschetta. This dish includes olive oil toasted bruschetta with eggs, herb ricotta, chiffonade basil, bacon and blistered tomatoes. The summer flavors continue with the summer garden frittata. It’s made with egg whites, basil herb pea stew, mushrooms, broccolini, blistered tomatoes, goat cheese, and spring mix, Schwartz said.

Anna’s Place currently has 10 locations. The business is expanding again with an upcoming location in the Grand Rapids area.

Click here or watch the video above to see more of what’s on the menu at Anna’s Place.