A look at Father’s Day events around Metro Detroit

What's Happening Around the D on Live in the D

Father’s Day weekend is upon us, and there’s plenty to do with dad, your husband or the special man in your life.

First up, If you’re looking for some trills, check out the Oak Park Summer Blast. The event will feature carnival rides, games, food, vendors, a mini pub, music and more. Happening Friday-Sunday on the grounds of the Oak Park Community Center.

The city will also host a Juneteenth event on Sunday that will feature music, dancers, fashion and more. Happening now-Sunday is the Summerfest in Marysville. The event also features a midway carnival, petting farm, live music concerts, car shows, fireworks, and more. The event happening at the Marysville Municipal Park.

If dad is looking to do a little shopping, the Beacon Park market nights are now open. This, and every Saturday through the end of August, Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit transforms into a shopping destination, featuring art, clothing, jewelry, and more, designed by local Detroit vendors.

There will also be live bands, food trucks, and DJ’s. If you wanna rock out, check out the Motown Museum Rocket Plaza located on the grounds of the historic site. The immersive, community-centered outdoor space will feature live music, fun, and a hip hop dance class. It’s happening Saturday, the class 12p-4p, and performance 4-6p.

Lastly, with Juneteenth on Monday June, 19, many communities are holding celebrations this weekend, including Detroit. The annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Detroit’s Eastern Market returns on Sunday.

The fest will include, family activities, including a kids zone where youth can enjoy a video game truck, Detroit Pistons basketball court, bounce houses and more. There will also be a dad cook-off, and stages with multiple performances. The event is from 12p-6p at Eastern Market’s shed 5.