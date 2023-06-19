Should teens work and help pay bills?

Summertime can also mean summer jobs for teens. From high school, to college, the break doesn’t always mean it’s time to kick back and relax. Many will ask the question, when should kids start working, and how do you help manage the money? Friends of “Live in the D”, Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon and Lulu and Three Cats in Clawson, as well Detroit comedian Mike Bonner, stopped by the show to discuss the topic.

“I started working my first job at 11. A paper route,” said Bonner, who also jokingly said kids should start working at birth. Curtin agrees with teens having a summer job, and said they start employment at age 15 in her store.

With teens having jobs, the question of should they help pay bills also came up. Guest-host Blaine Fowler, from “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 FM WDVD said, when his kids had summer jobs, they kept the entire paycheck, but mentioned how saving a portion of their pay was important. Bonner agreed, and said his daughter actually saved from her summer job, and was able to purchase her own car while in college.

