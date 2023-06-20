Deli serves up sandwiches stacked with Michigan flavor

Roast beef, salami, capicola, turkey, pastrami, cheddar, provolone, and pepper jack are just some of the ingredients that are piled high onto sandwiches at a deli in Clinton Township.

Made In The Mitten Deli is all about supporting local businesses and featuring locally made products. Owner Keith Wilkerson said his wife came up with the name and the menu.

The deli’s menu includes sandwiches like Roast Beef and Cheddar, Corned Beef on Rye, Turkey Avocado, The Pastrami, Chopped Cheese, and Coleslaw Reuben. They also serve an Italian Sub, Chicken Caesar Wrap, and more.

While appearing on “Live In The D”, Wilkerson showcased the Triple Mitten sandwich, which true to its name, is a triple decker sandwich. Sandwiches can be made into lettuce wraps.

To highlight products that are from Michigan, the deli also serves Towne Club pops, Faygo drinks, and Great Lakes potato chips.

Made In The Mitten Deli is located at 40526 Hayes Road in Clinton Township. Watch the video above to hear more about the deli.