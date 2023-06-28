Tips to prevent and treat summer sports injuries

Summer is the time of year where families are getting outdoors and enjoying fun activities, but experts say it’s also a time when sports related injuries are increased. Dr. John Morasso, DO, a Sports Medicine Physician with the Detroit Medical Center, stopped by “Live in the D” to share some advice on preventing and treating these injuries.

“Anytime there’s a change in activity, whether that’s starting a new activity, a change in season, or returning to a prior activity after an injury, we’re at risk for overuse type injuries,” Dr. Morasso said. He says, these injuries include, sprains, tendon issues, strains, and stress fractures. Dr. Morasso gave the following tips on how to prevent these injuries.

→Trust your instinct, and listen to your body: Don’t push through pain. It’s our guide to saying, if we keep doing this, we might have a set back.

→Slow and Steady wins the race: Ramp things up slowly.

→Proper Hydration: Bodies are comprised of 60% water and we really need this to lubricate our joints and get our soft tissues working.

→Dynamic Stretching: Using a stretch band helps distribute fluid and gets the elastic properties of soft tissues working better.

Dr. Morasso also gives advice on treating non-serious injuries at home. He says follow the acronym “P.E.A.C.E.”

→Protect: Let pain be our guide, but also get those tissues moving.

→Elevate: Elevate above the heart level to help with excessive swelling.

→Avoid: Anti-inflammatory medications, and icing. This blocks the first stage of healing which is inflammation.

→Compression: You can use an elastic bandage to help with swelling in injured areas.

→Educate: Informing the patient on an active approach to their healthcare.

For the full interview, click the video above.

For more information about sports medicine, or to find a physician, click here.