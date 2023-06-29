‘Blacklist’ is coming to an end

Live in the D – There are only three episodes left of “Blacklist”, and the count down to the finale begins tonight. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with Hisham Tawfiq about the ending of “Blacklist”, and the character relationship between Dembe Zuma who is assumed bodyguard and closest friend to the main character Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington.

Tawfiq talked about the relationship between his character “Dembe” and “Red” and how they have a family bond with each other with normal disagreements. He continued saying, “That relationship will continue to be tested. The stakes are turned up even higher. But, at the end of the day, I think we will see that the bond can’t be broken.”

Amare asked for some more information on the finale without any spoilers. Tawfiq said, “It will have a much more lasting impact than the previous finales.”

The final episodes air 8 p.m. on Local 4. To see a sneak peek of what’s to come check out the video above.