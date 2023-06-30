Grab a fork and a pint and enjoy the view from the patio at this Oakland County restaurant

What’s better than a freshly fried walleye and a cold drink on a warm summer evening? Perhaps a beautiful view of a lake? Well, you can get it all at Fork n Pint on Cass Lake in Waterford.

They have a giant 150-seat patio that overlooks Cass Lake.

“When you get the warm summer nights and the cool breeze off the lake there’s nothing like it around here,” says Ted Teeter, one of the Partners.

Teeter and his two other partners have worked together for a long time and manage 5 restaurants in total. They bought Fork n’ Pint on Cass Lake in 2015. Before that the building hosted several bars including Mitch’s on the Water and Key Largo. With the space being so large they thought it would be better served as a restaurant and they were right.

“So we put key people into place to make sure that this place stays top of its game,” says Teeter.

When it came to food they wanted to make sure they had something for everybody. A crowd-pleaser would be one of their pizzas, which you can get with a gluten-free crust. Since they are on the lake they had to serve fish! They offer both walleye and perch as well as salmon. Teeter used to work for P.F. Chang’s so he added an Asian flair to the menu with dishes like their chicken lettuce wraps. You can also enjoy comfort food with things like burgers, BBQ, and a variety of mac and cheese.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Fork n’ Pint has two locations, one at 4000 Cass Elizabeth Road in Waterford, and another in Lake Orion. They also own Irish Tavern which has locations in Madison Heights and Waterford.