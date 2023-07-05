4 Ideas on how to beat the boredom with your kids this summer

We’re in the thick of summer and the excitement of being done with the school year may have worn off. Now kids are approaching the “boredom” phase of their time off, so what can we do to keep them entertained at home and beyond?

We spoke with Kerry Doman, the Founder of Little Guide Detroit, to get her tips for a fun summer break. Here are her ideas:

Make your own sidewalk chalk - It’s a summertime favorite, drawing with sidewalk chalk. Well, Doman found a way you can actually make the chalk at home for an extra fun activity with the kids. All you need is a muffin tray, cornstarch, food coloring, and water. Ice block treasure hunt - Have your kids become a “toy archaeologist” as Hobie Artigue put it. Either buy some fun toys from the dollar store or use figurines you already have at home and put them in a pan or tub with some water and freeze them over the night. Give your kids little toy hammers and have them chip away at the ice to find the toys frozen inside. Get creative with pool noodles - Pool noodles aren’t just for the pool. Doman sliced up the noodle into little disks and gave some of the older kids toothpicks so that they could build various shapes and structures out of the noodles. Younger children can hammer their parent’s golf tees into the noodle or practice fine motor skills by trying to pick up beads or coins with tongs and put them in the center of the noodle. Watch the video above to see the examples. Get out of the house - Sometimes you just need to mix things up. Doman came up with a list of 100 things you can do with kids this summer all around Metro Detroit. It includes things like Brick Live at the Detroit Zoo for the Leggo lovers, Sea Life Aquarium, and Normandy Oaks splash pad and playground. To see her list visit - Sometimes you just need to mix things up. Doman came up with a list of 100 things you can do with kids this summer all around Metro Detroit. It includes things like Brick Live at the Detroit Zoo for the Leggo lovers, Sea Life Aquarium, and Normandy Oaks splash pad and playground. To see her list visit Little Guide Detroit’s website.

For the full story, watch the video above.