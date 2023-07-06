🍨 Celebrate National Ice Cream Month at these 11 stores

Plus, one popular gluten free sandwich shop is expanding. And have you ever wondered what they ate in the 1800s? There’s a local place where you can get a taste of the past -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 68th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🛥️ Friday at 11 a.m. for “Dine in the D,” we are headed to the marina! Bumpers Landing in Harrison Township has been a local favorite for a long time -- thanks, in part, to its large outdoor patio and Tiki bar right on the Clinton River. Join us tomorrow as we check it out!

- 🥬 Breadless is opening a second location! The literally breadless sandwich company has announced they will be opening a new brick-and-mortar location in Rochester Hills by the end of the summer.

- 🧂 Speaking of Breadless, Chef Ryan Salter just opened a new restaurant in Southfield called Salt + Ko this Wednesday. It is located inside the Radisson Hotel.

- 🕰️ Ever wonder what they ate back in the 1800s? Well, now you can try it out for yourself. The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village will both be serving up dishes from the 1700s to the 1950s.

- 🍕 Missing Michigan & Trumbull pizza? The popular Detroit pizza place is moving to a new location in the city near Marble Bar. While they prep the new place, you can enjoy their pizza at the Michigan & Trumbull pop-up inside Woodward Avenue Brewers in Ferndale, where they will be serving round pizzas.

- 🍷 Love yourself a glass of vino? Well, four Ann Arbor restaurants recently won a 2023 Wine Spectator Award.

🍦 11 Spots to celebrate National Ice Cream Month!

July is National Ice Cream Month, and it comes at the perfect time with all this warm weather we’ve been having. We’re sharing 10 spots known for their ice cream, whether they’re longtime favorites or new boutique shops offering up something unique.

Ray's Ice Cream in Royal Oak (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Ray’s Ice Cream - 4233 Coolidge Highway, Royal Oak, MI 48073

Ray’s has been a favorite in the Royal Oak area since it first opened in 1958. The place is still family owned and operated. While they scoop up a lot of classic flavors, they also like to get creative with some fun specials like the Piper’s Pebbles, a Fruity Pebble-based ice cream they made in honor of their daughter’s 6-month birthday. With a 1950s vibe, this place is everything your nostalgic summer dreams are made of.

-320 Coffee & Creamery (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

-320 Coffee & Creamery - 4830 Cass Avenue, Suite A, Detroit, MI 48201; and inside Detroit Shipping Company

I first came across this spot when I was at the Detroit Shipping Company and craving some dessert. I was very impressed with just how creamy their ice cream is. This is partly thanks to how they make their ice cream, freezing it quickly with liquid Nitrogen -- hence their name, “-320.″ As they explain on their website, “traditional ice cream recipes use a slower freezing method, allowing for the growth of larger ice crystals -- which produces a somewhat grainy texture. The instant freezing caused by the liquid nitrogen delivers the smoothest, creamiest ice cream.” They are also known for their coffee, so this is a great place to try an affogato.

Blank Slate Creamery will reopen for walk-up service on June 10, 2020. (Blank Slate Creamery)

Blank Slate Creamery - 300 W Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 & 126 East Grand River Avenue, #1, Brighton, MI 48116

Small batch, all-natural flavors, blended beautifully into a rich cream, wrapped in a homemade waffle cone -- that’s what makes Blank Slate stand out to me. You can smell them making the cones when you just walk by. Favorites of mine include the garden mint chip, it is unlike any mint chip I ever had before and is sooooo good, and the strawberry basil sorbet, which tastes like you are eating fresh strawberries with a hint of something herbal. They have two locations: the original one in Ann Arbor, and one in Brighton.

Modern Cone on Live In The D

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Avenue, St Clair Shores, MI 48081

This family-run ice cream shop is full of unique and tasty creations! Try their ice cream nachos with waffle cone chips, ice cream, and your favorite toppings. If you feel like you never get your toppings evenly distributed, then their stackers are perfect for you. Toppings and ice cream are layered like a parfait so you get the perfect bite every time. Check out the full story here.

Calder Dairy and Farm (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Calder Dairy & Farm - 1020 Southfield Road, Lincoln Park, MI 48146

Here, they are scooping up farm-to-table freshness! Calder Dairy & Farm is, in fact, an actual farm, and they produce their luscious ice cream using the dairy from their own cows. You can visit their farm down in Carleton, but if you just want the sweet treat, they have locations in Lincoln Park and Flat Rock.

Treat Dreams (Copyright 2021 by Treat Dreams - All rights reserved.)

Treat Dreams - 22965 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale, MI 48220 & 4160 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

This was one of the first stories I ever did for “Live In The D,” and I have been a patron ever since. The owner moved from a job in banking to making ice cream, all because he wanted to do a job that made people happy. They scoop some of the most interesting flavors I have ever seen (including a Swedish fish-flavored one) and change them up frequently. They have two locations: their original one in Ferndale, and another in Midtown Detroit.

Milk and Froth (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Milk and Froth - 535 Griswold Street, Suite 112, Detroit, MI 48226

This is one of the newer entries on this list. It started off as a food truck, but got so popular, they were able to open a brick-and-mortar store. They make pretty classic flavors, and some inventive ones, using only the highest quality ingredients. One of their most popular flavors is their honeycomb, which features a honey-infused custard with chunks of honeycomb brittle mixed in. It is as delectable as it sounds.

Holy Cow! Creamery (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Holy Cow! Creamery - 939 Ford Avenue, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Ice cream flights ... need I say more? I mean, what better way to try out their many flavors? Did I mention they also came in as No. 1 for our Vote 4 The Best Ice Cream competition in 2021?

Guernsey Dairy (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Guernsey Farms Dairy - 21300 Novi Road, Northville, MI 48167

Guernsey has been a place to enjoy ice cream for generations, and for a good reason: they are masters at it. Their award-winning Butter Pecan is always a safe choice, but they have a wide range of flavors. They recently went through a remodel, and now have a very cute restaurant to dine in, but you can always pick a spot under their famous tree to enjoy your sweet treat.

Momento Gelato, photo by Kaila Perkins (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Momento Gelato - 2120 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216

Take your taste buds on a trip to Italy and indulge in some gelato! Gelato is an Italian dessert that is made using more milk than cream when compared to ice cream, and tends to have a smoother, silkier texture. They have a variety of flavors including pistachio, lemon custard, vegan toasted coconut, coffee with chocolate, stracciatella, and more. You can also find a great coffee bar there and even add a shot of espresso to your gelato and have yourself an affogato. For more info, click here.

Erma's Original Frozen Custard (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Erma’s Original Frozen Custard - 6451 Auburn Road, Shelby Township, MI 48317

I have not actually been to this place, but I have only heard good things. People are always lined up down the street to get a taste of this delicious custard. They’ve been around since 1942 and have three locations: Warren, Shelby Township, and St. Clair Shores. Check out the story Kila Peeples did on this classic spot.

✍️ Can I take your order?

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

Hello! My name is Michelle Oliver. I am a reporter, and the resident foodie on our 11 a.m. lifestyle show, “Live In The D.” Every Friday, I will take you to “Dine In The D” at a different local restaurant, so make sure to watch.

Thanks for reading this newsletter! I’d love to hear about the restaurants you love in your city -- click here to submit an idea, or email me directly here.

By the way, we have a Facebook group for our “Dine In The D” foodies! Check it out here and join the conversation.