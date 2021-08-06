Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 ice cream shops in Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin, Creative Services Intern

Tags: Vote 4 The Best, Food, Best of Metro Detroit, Michigan Eats, Detroit Eats, Michigan Food, Restaurants, Ice Cream
Melted ice cream.
Melted ice cream. (WKMG)

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 ice cream spots in Metro Detroit:

  1. Holy Cow! Creamery (Wyandotte)
  2. Sweet Treats Station (Woodhaven)
  3. J&W Ice Cream & Grill (Roseville)
  4. Lori’s Lick ‘em Up Ice Cream (Harrison Township)
  5. The Custard Co. (Dearborn)
  6. The Custard Hut (Dearborn Heights)
  7. Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt (Berkley)
  8. Guernsey Farms Dairy (Northville)
  9. La Gelati (Dearborn)
  10. Family Treat (Detroit)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

