Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 ice cream shops in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 ice cream spots in Metro Detroit:

Holy Cow! Creamery (Wyandotte) Sweet Treats Station (Woodhaven) J&W Ice Cream & Grill (Roseville) Lori’s Lick ‘em Up Ice Cream (Harrison Township) The Custard Co. (Dearborn) The Custard Hut (Dearborn Heights) Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt (Berkley) Guernsey Farms Dairy (Northville) La Gelati (Dearborn) Family Treat (Detroit)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

