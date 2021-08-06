Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 ice cream shops in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 ice cream spots in Metro Detroit:
- Holy Cow! Creamery (Wyandotte)
- Sweet Treats Station (Woodhaven)
- J&W Ice Cream & Grill (Roseville)
- Lori’s Lick ‘em Up Ice Cream (Harrison Township)
- The Custard Co. (Dearborn)
- The Custard Hut (Dearborn Heights)
- Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt (Berkley)
- Guernsey Farms Dairy (Northville)
- La Gelati (Dearborn)
- Family Treat (Detroit)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
