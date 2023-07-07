Level up for National Video Game Day

If you haven’t turned on your gaming-console in a while, tomorrow is the day to do it. National Video Game Day is a great way to play some competitive games with friends and family. “Live in the D’s” Michelle Oliver spoke with video game collector Nick Britsky to reminisce about the old and learn about the new.

Britsky began collecting as a kid and then realized some of his games were worth a lot of money. He said, “So I started collecting them, and the collecting got me back into games.” Britsky and his friends also have a separate building with 1,000 square feet to store the video games.

When it comes to games to play with the family, Britsky suggested Mario Kart, Wii Sports, and Mario Party. To hear about two-player/date night games check out the video above.