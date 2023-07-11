Shop serves up Mediterranean ice cream, other desserts

July is National Ice Cream Month, and it’s no secret that the frozen treat can be the perfect way to cool off in the summer heat. You might feel like an ice cream connoisseur during the summer months, but have you ever tried Mediterranean ice cream?

A shop called Booza Delight is serving up Mediterranean ice cream in Dearborn Heights. “Booza” is the Arabic word for ice cream. Husband and wife Yasser Hashwi and May Hashwi appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about how they’re doing ice cream differently than many others. Yasser explained that Mediterranean ice cream is stretchy and more condensed.

One of the signature items at Booza Delight is their Ashta Roll, which is an ice cream roll topped with cotton candy, pistachios and rose petals.

Booza Delight serves ice cream flavors like rose, avocado, pistachio, a variety of sorbets, and more. Aside from ice cream, the shop also serves crepes, baklava, and fruit cocktails.

Booza Delight is located at 25038 W. Warren Street in Dearborn Heights. Watch the video above to hear more about the ice cream shop.