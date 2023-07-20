🌊Catch the cool breeze at these waterfront restaurants

This first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter! Sign up for it here. Email Address Sign Up

Plus there's a local chef on "Chopped: American Showdown" and Bucharest Grill is expanding-- that's what's on the menu for the 70th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter.

- 🍕Deep dish pizza, penne pasta, freshly fried chicken strips..... This might not be what you think of when you hear “gluten-free”, but that’s how they do it at Tru Pizza Co in Troy where the whole menu is gluten-free and nut-free. Join us tomorrow at 11 AM as we head there to Dine in the D.

- 🔪 A local chef is competing in “Chopped: An American Showdown” representing the North. He just won last night, so Omar Anani of Saffron de Twah is moving on to the finale of the show.

- 🍲 Want to try Liberian Cuisine? Little Liberia will be hosting its Mid-Summer Pop-up at Brewery Faisan on July 30th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

- 🏈A new sports bar is coming to Detroit in 2024. Dan Gilbert is honoring his late son’s dream and opening Gilly’s on Woodward Avenue.

- 💖The marketing for the new Barbie movie has everyone excited to see the new movie, including some restaurants. ”Eater” organized a list of places with Barbie-themed specials.

- 🥙 Bucharest Grill is expanding! A new location in Southfield just opened and they have another planned for Grosse Pointe.

- 🧀Speaking of expansions, Mongers’ Provisions just announced plans for an expansion of their Berkley store adding a bar and 50 more seats so it can be open at night as a wine bar called The Rind. It is currently having a soft opening on Fridays and Saturdays.

🌊8 Restaurants on the water with menus you will want to dive into

We are in the height of summer, and nothing says summer dining quite like sitting on a patio with a cool breeze off the water. I actually had a few of you reach out to me for a list like this, so you ask, and I deliver! Here are 8 great restaurants right on the water.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm, Photo by Alejandro Ugalde from Featherstone PR (2019)

Coriander Kitchen and Farm - 14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215

This place offers one of the most unique patios on this list with its gravel-covered ground and lawn-chair-style seating. Coriander has an extensive patio that overlooks the canals in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers area. To go with their casual atmosphere, they went with a fairly simple menu. Most of their entrees are sandwiches, pitas, and salads. For the full story, click here.

Johnny's on the Lake (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Johnny’s on the Lake Bar & Grill - 146 High St, Belleville, MI 48111

So our producer Natalie told me about this place and it looks like a gem! With two levels of seating, right on Belleville Lake, this place screams summertime vibes. They do a monthly pig roast and BBQ, plus they serve brunch. Keep an eye out for later in the summer when I go there to Dine in the D.

Zukey Lake Tavern, photo by Allison Priebe (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Zukey Lake Tavern - 5011 Girard Dr, Pinckney, MI 48169

Growing up in Brighton, I’ve visited Zukey Lake Tavern several times over the years and a lot has changed, but the best parts have remained the same. It originally opened at the end of prohibition and has been going strong ever since. The original bar area is still there but they did several additions including a beautiful rooftop patio overlooking Zukey Lake. Their pizza is famous (This is where I first fell in love with BLT Pizza) but they have a robust menu with lots of options.

Octopus' Beer Garden in Mt. Clemens (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Octopus’ Beer Garden - 152 N River Rd, Mt Clemens, MI 48043

If you love The Beatles and want a unique dining experience, you have to check out Octopus’ Beer Garden. The restaurant is literally on the Clinton River. The main part of the restaurant is on a 1945 barge. They added a second barge for additional seating and put floating decks around the outside for an extended patio. There is also a floating stage for live music and a slip to dock your boat. The menu has lots of seafood options, including some Michigan favorites like Perch and Walleye. They also have “Midwestern comfort food in the summertime.” Think creamy mac and cheese topped with pretzels, and cajun steak bites with caramelized onions served over big hunks of toast. For the full story, click here.

Portofino (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Portofino - 3455 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Gorgeous views and scrumptious food are two things they have in abundance at Portofino. This waterfront restaurant is located in Wyandotte and even has dock space so you can park your boat there and enjoy a good meal. See the Dine in the D on Portofino I did here.

The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Beach Tiki Bar and Boil - 142 E Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake, MI 48390

From tropical drinks to mouthwatering seafood, The Beach Tiki Bar and Boil in Walled Lake will have you feeling like you’re on vacation. The large restaurant is located right on Walled Lake with two big patios, one covered, one not, and a large Tiki-themed bar inside. Their signature dish is a seafood boil. You get to pick which seafood you want in it, and it is all served by the pound. For the full story, click here.

Bumper's Landing (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Bumper’s Landing - 31970 N River Rd, Harrison Twp, MI 48045

With a large outdoor patio, tiki bar, and plenty of boat slips, Bumper’s Landing in Harrison Township is a great place to be this summer. It’s located on the mouth of the Clinton River, right before it opens up to Lake St. Clair. It features a big main restaurant with lots of big open doors to allow the breeze to blow through, a large patio, and an outdoor Tiki Bar. They’ve redone the menu to specialize in Detroit-style pizza. Other popular dishes include their crab cake po’boy, baked Italian sandwich, large cobb salad, and their tropical twist on Chicken and Waffles. Click here to see the full story.

Sindbads (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Sindbad’s - 100 St Clair St., Detroit, MI 48214

This longtime Detroit favorite is both a restaurant and a marina (so yes, you can bring your boat). They specialize in seafood and have had Pickerel (aka Walleye) on the menu since they first opened back in 1949. You can see the beautiful Detroit River from their large patio. Watch the full story on them here.

**An earlier edition of this newsletter included Brownie’s on the Lake, that restaurant has closed down and a new restaurant called Hook has moved into that space.

