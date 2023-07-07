Enjoy the Florida vibes on this riverfront restaurant in Macomb County

It’s summer and that means many Michiganders will be hopping in their boats and enjoying the water. After a day out on Lake St. Clair or before you head out, there’s a place right on the water you can stop for a bite to eat.

With a large outdoor patio, tiki bar, and plenty of boat slips, Bumper’s Landing in Harrison Township is a great place to be this summer.

“This place is really unique, it’s on the Clinton River,” explains Paul Shamo, the Owner. “I spent a lot of time in Florida and I just like that atmosphere of the Florida, tiki, beach bar-type stuff.”

Speaking of their tiki bar, that’s where this whole place got started. It was originally a small breakfast spot called the Beachcomber, and when the original owner got a liquor license, she renamed it Bumpers. Shamo called it a “dive bar,” and loved to visit the quaint place. When the original was planning to go into foreclosure, Shamo bought the place.

Over the years he steadily grew the restaurant, buying up the marinas next door to expand the parking lot, boat slips and patio. When he bought the big boat club, he remodeled it to be the main restaurant and bar, and transformed the old Beachcomber building into a tiki bar.

Shamo also hired his cousin, experienced restaranteur David Colling, to run the place. Colling revamped the menu and really focused his energies on the pizza, adding a Detroit-style pizza to their offerings. Other popular dishes include their crab cake po’boy, baked Italian sandwich, large cobb salad, and their tropical twist on Chicken and Waffles.

Bumpers Landing is located at 31970 N River Road in Harrison Township.