Think pink for a trendy outfit

Live in the D – Pink is the new neutral inspired by the new movie “Barbie” and Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan taught “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host comedian Melanie Hearn how to incorporate pink into their everyday looks.

“Barbiecore” is the new trend and Jordan brought in some ideas to help enhance your look without overdoing the pink. He described “Barbiecore”, as “super saturated sort of head-to-toe hot, hot intense pink.”

He suggested using accessories like a pink purse or bow. Jordan even showed an example of how to be “artificial” by adding pink to your nails. Jordan emphasized, “A color like this, even though it’s specific, you wear it with everything.”

Jordan also had some examples on how to bring “Barbiecore” into the cooler months. To see that, take a look at the video above.