You’re in for a night of laughs at this magic show in Northville

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend that the whole family will love, you should consider heading to Northville for Jasen Magic’s show at Genitti’s Hole-in-the-wall on Friday, July 28th at 6:30 PM.

You may recognize Jasen from when he guest-hosted with Tati Amare on “Live in the D”, from his many local shows, or his stints performing on Royal Caribbean Cruise ships.

Every time he comes on the show, we know we’re in for a lot of laughs, and today was no exception. He had some fiery and wild tricks that shocked and delighted both Amare and her guest host for this week, Raye Williams. Watch the video above to see the tricks Jasen performed and their reactions.

If you are interested in buying tickets, call Genitti’s at (248) 349-0522.