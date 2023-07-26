73º
Join Insider

LIVE

Live In The D

You’re in for a night of laughs at this magic show in Northville

It’s always a fun time when Jasen Magic is in town

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Magic, Fun, Entertainment, Things to do, Family, Lifestyle

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend that the whole family will love, you should consider heading to Northville for Jasen Magic’s show at Genitti’s Hole-in-the-wall on Friday, July 28th at 6:30 PM.

You may recognize Jasen from when he guest-hosted with Tati Amare on “Live in the D”, from his many local shows, or his stints performing on Royal Caribbean Cruise ships.

Every time he comes on the show, we know we’re in for a lot of laughs, and today was no exception. He had some fiery and wild tricks that shocked and delighted both Amare and her guest host for this week, Raye Williams. Watch the video above to see the tricks Jasen performed and their reactions.

If you are interested in buying tickets, call Genitti’s at (248) 349-0522.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram