Make your furry friend’s tail wag with these fun events

Right now, it is the perfect weather to peruse the park with your pooch. At the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, there are lots of things for your dog to sniff and explore.

“So the Metroparks are nice, big, open green spaces which give your pet a lot of room to smell things, be outside, get active with you, says Danille Mauter, the chief of marketing and communications at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “So it’s both good for them and good for you.”

A great way to be active with your canine is by going on one of the many trails at the parks. If your dog likes to cruise in nature, their rustic trails are great to check out with a natural ground cover and plenty of trees to sniff.

On the flip side, if your dog likes walking on the sidewalk, they have many paved hike-bike trails for you to pick from. The only trails they are not allowed to walk on are the marked nature trails. If you are ever in question, look at the logos on the trailhead sign. If you see a dog with a slash through it your dog cannot go on that trail, otherwise, feel free to bring them along.

All dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash while in the park. There is, however, one off-leash area in Stony Creek Metropark, where your dog can frolic with other canine companions.

This year, after asking the public what they wanted to see more of, the Metroparks have added a series of pet-friendly events called “MetroBarks.” It ranges from guided walks with your dog to a pool party. Here are the details:

On August 26 from 7 to 9 p.m., “Dog Days of Summer” will be happening at Hudson Mills Metropark, with fun activities like an agility course, off-leash area, and water play for your dog.

On September 10, there will be “Paws at the Pool” and “Pool Paw-ty” at Willow Metropark, where your dog can dive into the pool before they shut it down for the end of the summer. They will also have vendors, a talent show, and training lessons there as well for the full-day event.

There are also dog walking clubs and paws in the park where you can go on a guided nature hike with your dog throughout the next few months.

While the dogs are in the park, there are a couple of rules they ask you to follow.

Keep dogs on a 6-foot leash.

Clean up after your dog.

Be respectful of other parkgoers.

Dogs are not allowed indoors, on beaches or on nature trails.

So grab a leash, and enjoy the parks!

