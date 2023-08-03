You can adopt more than just dogs and cats at the humane center

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When it comes to adopting a pet from Michigan Humane, dogs and cats may come to mind, but did you know they care for many other types of animals? That includes farm animals like horses, pig, and goats, which they care for out on Aberham Ranch in Clarkston.

Anna Chrisman was out there on the farm with adoptable horses Tango, Lacey, and Chicky.

Chrisman says adopting a farm animal is, “actually simpler than most folks may think.” All their animals come with that Michigan Humane adoption promise, which means the animals come to you fully vetted, assessed to make sure they are in good health, and full write-up from the medical team so you know what you’re getting into.

Now, Abraham Ranch is not open to the general public, so if you would like to see the animals and make sure it is a good fit, you can call to schedule an appointment. They can also go through the whole adoption process with you, including verifying you can actually have the animal where ever you may live.

Those looking to adopt need to consider that it isn’t just about whether you can feed and shelter them, but you also have to take care of their physical and mental wellness as well.

If you want more information about the available farm animals, or the ranch itself, click or tap here, or call (866)M-HUMANE.

