Reveal week kick offs in Vote 4 The Best contest

The community weighed in on the Vote 4 The Best contest to help pick the local businesses they think are the best in all kinds of categories, and now the winners are being revealed. Three of the winning businesses were named Monday morning on “Live In The D”.

The winner in the Best Ice Cream Shop category was Holy Cow! Creamery, which is based in Wyandotte. They serve ice cream nachos and even do cones with infused coffee. Second place went to Sweet Treats Station in Woodhaven, while Smoothies on 7 Mile Dairy Bar in Redford took third place.

Meanwhile, pizza lovers spoke and named their pick for the Best Independent Pizza place. The title went to Slice of the 80′s, which has locations in Westland, Livonia, and Waterford. Slice of the 80′s is all about that old school feel, and they feature pizza with names like “The 85″, “Radical”, and “Tubular”. Second place for Best Independent Pizza went to Pizza King and Beefy Bird in Wyandotte. Square One Pizza in Mount Clemens earned third place.

In the dining category, the winner for the Best Family Restaurant is Secret Recipes Family Dining in Taylor. The restaurant has been around since 1993. They are known for their menu that ranges from breakfast to dinner. Second place in this category was Huron River Inn BAR-B-Q in Rockwood, with Lucas Coney Island in Auburn Hills rounding out the top three winners.

More winners will be revealed throughout the week, so be sure to watch “Live In The D” at 11 a.m. to see if your favorite businesses were named “the best”.