Are you ready to fall into the next season?

School is back in session, Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and football is kicking off. They’re all signs that summer is coming to an end, and fall is almost here. Friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about it.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Jon Jordan spoke with Blaine Fowler, the host of “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, and Orlando Bailey who is with Bridge Detroit and the host of the podcast “Authentically Detroit”.

The conversation started with Jon asking if summer is really over and if everyone is ready for it to be over. Blaine said he’s bitter about summer ending. Orlando said he’s not ready for summer to be over. He wants more sun and more long days.

Next, they talked about first signs of fall. For Orlando, it’s the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Blaine said, for him, football is the first sign of the fall season.

Of course, summer wrapping up means saying goodbye to the shorts and tank tops. Orlando said he loves to layer and loves “sweater weather”. Meanwhile, Blaine said we’re in that weird place where you don’t know if you need to have your summer clothes ready or your fall clothes ready.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation, including what had the group laughing.