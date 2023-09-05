Restaurant offers Vietnamese sandwiches with French flair

Have you ever tried a banh mi sandwich? A Troy restaurant called Paris Banh Mi is serving up the Vietnamese sandwiches made on baguettes, which are known as banh mi.

Paris Banh Mi has a variety of banh mi sandwiches. Their special combination is made with ham, pork bologna, pâté, mayonnaise, jalapeños pepper, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, and cilantro.

The menu at Paris Banh Mi also features variety of Korean corn dogs, along with egg rolls, Thai Tea, Vietnamese Coffee, and more.

Watch the video above to see a banh mi sandwich made in the studio on “Live In The D”.