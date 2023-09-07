Add cider to your fall beauty routine

The official start to fall is just around the corner, which means it is cider mill season. While it’s fun to have cider donuts while drinking cider, did you know apple cider vinegar is used in many beauty products? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about how you can add apple cider vinegar to your beauty routine as we head toward autumn.

Jon explained that apple cider vinegar is an exfoliant which can help with sunburn, and you can even make deodorant out of it.

Jon shared some do-it-yourself recipes that include apple cider vinegar. For skincare, Jon said you can mix honey, raw sugar, coffee and apple cider vinegar into a paste, and then massage it over your face. When it comes to haircare, Jon said apple cider vinegar is a natural clarifier. He showed that you can add apple cider vinegar, honey, and olive oil to create a hair mask. He stressed that you always want to dilute your apple cider vinegar so it’s not too strong.

Watch the video above for more information.