Are you making the most of vinegar and oil?

Food is all about the flavor, but creating that special taste goes beyond just the seasoning. You can also use vinegar and oil to zhuzh things up.

Acorn Farm, a store in downtown Milford, has around 30 different vinegars and oils that you can taste each day. Shop owner Kathy Magaluk shared some advice for enhancing the flavor of your food by using different vinegars and oils.

She said you can add summer peach vinegar to Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and granola to create a breakfast. Another option is a black garlic tamari vinegar, which Magaluk explained has more of a savory profile. It can be served over stir fried veggies or meats, she added. Another suggestion she shared is to mix the black garlic tamari with pineapple habanero vinegar when you’re cooking salmon or a turkey burger.

When it comes to oils, Magaluk recommends using caramelized garlic oil for sautéing or roasting. She explained it can be used on everything from potatoes to pasta. Basil Genovese oil is another option.

Watch the video above to learn more about oils and vinegars, along with Acorn Farm, located at 367 N. Main Street in Milford.