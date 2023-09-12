You can have your cake and eat it too at this shop

A cake shop in St. Claire Shores is serving up sweet treats of all sizes whether you want something bite-size or big enough to share.

The Cheesecake Shoppe offers flavors from Oreo to turtle, fruit topped varieties, the original, and more. They have three different sizes for full cakes, but also have mini cakes, cupcakes, bite-size tartlets, and cheesecake bars.

The Cheesecake Shoppe is located at 23411 Greater Mack Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Watch the video above to check out some of their cheesecake creations and to see a baker top off one of the cakes on “Live In The D”.