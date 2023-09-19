Something that helps you can also help your pet

Besides an annual visit, a trip to the veterinarian’s office with your pet is usually something unexpected. Pet owners also know that it can cost a lot of money. But when an emergency occurs, you don’t want to think about whether or not the cost is too much to care for your pet. That’s how pet insurance can help. Lidia Vesterfelt with Michigan Humane joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Lauren Crocker, from “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, in studio to share the benefits of having pet insurance.

Vesterfelt also introduced Hilda. A 9-year-old boxer-mix looking for a home. Vesterfelt described Hilda as a shy dog that opens up, but mostly like to chill around the house. Whoever adopts Hilda will have the standard adoption fee paid for thanks to our All 4 Pets sponsor the Mike Morse Law Firm.

The Mike Morse Law also wants to help you if you have a case. You can learn how they can help here.