This spot serves up a vegan twist on Mexican food

Instead of beef, pork, and chicken options for tacos and other Mexican cuisine favorites, a food trailer in Southwest Detroit is offering something different. They feature an all-vegan menu that’s designed to skip the meat without skipping the flavor.

Rocky Coronado, the owner and head chef of Nepantla Cafe and Vegan Mexican Food, appeared on “Live In The D” to highlight some of items they serve. The chef said they just started a breakfast menu, which includes a chickpea scramble. Chef Rocky also said they offer vegan fish tacos, which are made from banana blossoms. Other options include stuffed jalapeno tacos and fried avocado on a bed of curried broccoli slaw, to name a few dishes.

Customers can visit Nepantla Cafe at 5410 W. Vernor Hwy. in Detroit’s Mexicantown. Nepantla also operates as a pop-up. Watch the video above to learn more about what’s on the menu.