New indoor adventure park opens at Oakland County

High flying fun can be enjoyed by all

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Urban Air Commerce Township on Live in the D

As the weather in Southeast Michigan starts to cool down, and parents are looking for indoor activities to keep the kiddos busy, there’s a new indoor adventure park to help out.

The owners of Urban Air in Sterling Heights just opened a location in Commerce Township, and they are offering tons of fun for all ages. “We’re a family entertainment center, but this is a venue, you can bring your family, you can have your corporate event, you can have team building.” said Wassem Ayar, Co-Owner of Urban Air Commerce Township.

The 55,872 square foot space has tons of activities from mini go-karts, laser tag, trampolines, spinning bumper cars, and more. “Live in the D’s,” April Morton went to check out all the fun.

To see the entire story, watch the video above.

