New indoor adventure park opens at Oakland County

As the weather in Southeast Michigan starts to cool down, and parents are looking for indoor activities to keep the kiddos busy, there’s a new indoor adventure park to help out.

The owners of Urban Air in Sterling Heights just opened a location in Commerce Township, and they are offering tons of fun for all ages. “We’re a family entertainment center, but this is a venue, you can bring your family, you can have your corporate event, you can have team building.” said Wassem Ayar, Co-Owner of Urban Air Commerce Township.

The 55,872 square foot space has tons of activities from mini go-karts, laser tag, trampolines, spinning bumper cars, and more. “Live in the D’s,” April Morton went to check out all the fun.

