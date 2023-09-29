Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with these dishes

It’s the time of year for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated in different ways across parts of Asia. The holiday is filled with food and family.

Award-winning Chef Ji Hye Kim, the owner of Miss Kim restaurant in Ann Arbor, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the Mid-Autumn Festival and how it’s celebrated in Korea, where it’s called Chuseok. She explained that Chuseok celebrates harvest time and the moon.

Chef Kim highlighted some of her favorite recipes tied to the holiday. They include braised short ribs, Taro soup, and Japchae, which is a noodle dish. Watch the video above to see Chef Kim make Japchae. You’ll also find her recipe below.

Japchae sauce:

1 cup (250g) Korean soy sauce

¼ cup (50g) Sesame oil

2 ¼ Tbsp. (50g) Korean plum syrup

1 bunch Scallions, finely chopped

1/3 cup (30g) Ginger, finely pureed

1 Tbsp. (10g) Cane sugar

1 Tbsp. (10g) Kosher salt

2 Tbsp. (15g) Good quality black pepper, finely ground

Noodles:

8.8oz (250g) Japchae noodles (dry weight)

2 tsp (10g) Sesame oil

Vegetables:

1 ¾ cup (250g) Cucumbers

2 cups (250g) Carrots

1 ½ cups (250g) Mild peppers like bell or poblano (choose green ones)

½ cup (100g) Medium hot peppers like fresno or Jimmy Nardellos (choose red ones)

4 cups (500g) Fresh mushrooms like shiitake, oysters, cremini

8 each - Dry wood ear mushrooms, rehydrated in cold water

Neutral cooking oil, like canola or grapeseed oil

Salt and pepper to taste