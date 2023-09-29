Mixing it up with DJ Ro Spit

DJ Ro Spit was on the 1s and 2s today, mixing up an entirely J Dilla playlist for “Live in the D”. The popular DJ spoke with hosts Tati Amare and Jasen Magic about Dilla’s impact on hip-hop music.

“A lot of people don’t know, like, the reach he had with Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes, and Common,” says DJ Ro Spit. “He shifted the way production was, from right here at home.”

The iconic J Dilla was born and raised in Detroit, and DJ Ro Spit said it was very fitting to feature him since the Hip Hop genre is celebrating its 50th year.

If you want to catch DJ Ro Spit live, his next event is on October 2nd and the Shinola store on Canfield in Detroit. It is called The Ultimate Detroit Pizza Party and begins at 5 p.m. It is meant for the hospitality crowd, and it is on Monday since that is typically a day off for that industry.

For the full interview, and to learn about his shoe game, watch the full interview above.