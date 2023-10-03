Stay active with your dog this fall

It may be over 80 degrees now, but by the end of the week we will have lows in the 40s. The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting cooler which means you soon will be less likely to go outside to stay active with your dog. But, you don’t have to give up on the engagement with your pup just because you will soon have fewer opportunities to go outside. Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare in studio to share some ways you can keep active.

1) Chrisman suggests visiting state and local parks that are dog-friendly so you can go on a walking fall color tour.

2) Keep going outside no matter the weather, but make sure you have reflective gear your pet can wear, or have a reflective leash, so you can be seen on a dreary fall day.

3) Finally, you can still go outside even when it’s cold. If you have an older dog, or a short-coated dog, make sure you have a sweater or jacket to help keep them warm.

Chrisman also introduced us to our pet of the week Foxxy. Foxxy is looking for an active home that will keep her busy year-round. Remember, our sponsor the Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts today’s pet.

You can also see if the Mike Morse Law Firm can help you with your legal trouble by clicking here.