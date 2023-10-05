Experience fall fun this weekend

The first weekend of October is on tap, so why not embrace the fall vibes and check out the fun events happening around the Detroit area?

Here’s a look at a few of the events you can check out:

The Skeletons are Alive

A bone-chilling tradition is returning to Metro Detroit. The skeletons are coming to life in Northville. Don’t be surprised when you spot skeleton decorations all around the downtown area. Friday, October 6th is the annual Skeletons are Alive launch party. Visitors can check out the different skeletons scenes around the city, plus there’s face painting, balloons, and even a skeleton stilt walker. The free party runs downtown from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shop Royal Weekend

Get ready to shop until you drop in Royal Oak. The second annual Shop Royal Weekend is all about supporting local businesses. Various downtown shops will have sidewalk sales and other deals. There will also be street performers and shoppers can enter giveaways. Ten winners will get a $500 gift card that can be used at participating Royal Oak businesses. The Shop Royal Weekend event runs Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th.

Fall Festival

The fun continues at the Fall Festival at Kensington Metropark in Oakland County. It’s a chance to tour the farm or check out the Kensington Living History Village. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th.

Watch the video above to hear about a separate event at Indian Springs Metropark.