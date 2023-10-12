Do your windows look like this? 3 signs you need new ones

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It won’t be long until you see snow outside and there will be a chill in the air, but you can make one simple change that will keep your home nice and toasty all winter long -- new windows.

Host Tati Amare spoke to Adrian Beaver, the owner of Pure Energy Window Company, to talk about the signs that mean you need new windows. If your windows are old and worn, they will not do as good of a job keeping the cold out. Here’s what he said you should look for:

1.) Condensation on the windows

This happens in colder weather when the seal on your window is broken, or you have poor energy-efficient windows. What’s happening is the cold outside air is getting between the pains, and as it comes into contact with the warm house air, it condenses and little water droplets form. This will typically show up on the bottom of your window between the two panes of glass.

2.) Ice on your windows

This is caused by the same issue as condensation, but it has just progressed further and the water is now getting so cold it is freezing.

3). Rot or mold on your window

When the weather gets warmer again, the ice will melt and that wet environment is perfect for growing mold. Mold and rot can eventually wear away at the structure of the window, especially if it is wooden, so if you see this it’s time to get new windows.

Now, if you are worried new windows will ruin the look of your historic home, you don’t have to. With custom designs, Pure Energy Window Company can create a window for you that fits the style of your home. You can even get a wood look to your window without using real wood.

Right now is a great time to shop for new windows as well. As Beaver explained, through the Inflation Reduction Act, the government has made money available to help you replace the windows in your home. In addition to that, for Live in the D viewers, Pure Energy Window Company will double the money you get from the government and give you a free color upgrade.

For more information and to get in touch with Pure Energy Window Company today click or tap here.