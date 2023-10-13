Want to move? Here’s why you should consider a manufactured home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s Halloween Season, so here’s something scary for you to think about -- home prices. It’s enough to strike a little fear into anyone, but it doesn’t have to! There are home options out there that are actually at an affordable price.

We spoke to John Lindley, who was at the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Show in Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace, to learn about the latest and greatest in home design.

At the show, you can see five manufactured homes from the MMHA and their partners. A manufactured home is a very affordable way to go. Lindley showed us a 1,500 square foot home that had three bedrooms, two bathrooms and cost under $100,000. If you are in a rush to move, manufactured homes typically are built much faster than your traditional new build on-site.

So can you build your manufactured home anywhere? According to Lindley, 75% of manufactured homes are built in manufactured home communities, but the other 25% are built anywhere the customer desires. Plus, if you want to personalize it to your tastes, people can work with the manufacturers to design it with your tastes in mind.

For the full interview, watch the video above.

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association Show runs from Oct. 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. For more information about the show, and how to look into getting your own manufactured home, click or tap here.