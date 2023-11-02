This first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter! Sign up for it here. Email Address Sign Up

Plus, Faygo has a new flavor, and Eminem is now selling his Mom’s Spaghetti Sauce by the jar -- that’s what’s on the menu for the 76th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🧡 Faygo has a new flavor and it will give you all the nostalgic feels! It’s called Dreamin Orange Creme and tastes just like an orange Creamsicle.

- 🍺 Royal Oak’s Jolly Pumpkin has closed and will reopen as an entirely new concept. On Nov. 3 it will reopen as Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, bringing some Southern hospitality to Main Street.

- 🍝 If you are a fan of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti then you are going to love this! The rapper is now selling the famous sauce by the jar on the Mom’s Spaghetti website.

- 🍣 The longtime popular sushi joint, Noble Fish, is coming to Somerset Mall. It will first open as a pop-up, with the grand opening scheduled for Nov. 6. It will be located in Somerset’s south wing on level two near the skywalk.

🦃 Let these restaurants cook for you this Thanksgiving!

Halloween is over, which means it’s time for the mad dash to the holidays. If you are looking to take things easy this Thanksgiving, why not choose to dine out instead? Whether you want a classic turkey or you’re interested in something a little different, these restaurants will be open and ready to serve you a delicious meal.

Thanksgiving dinner at Symposia (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Symposia - 1000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Located inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel, Symposia offers a chic, upscale place to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. On the menu is a “tender sous vide turkey breast drizzled with sage gravy, brûléed butternut squash, apple-brioche stuffing, boniato sweet potato mash and cranberry chutney.” This will cost $30 per person, but they also have their regular menu available as well. They will be open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. for the holiday, and reservations are recommended.

San Morello (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

San Morello - 1400 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226

Get ready for a Thanksgiving feast with some influences from the Italian countryside. This gourmet Italian restaurant is located inside the snazzy Shinola Hotel. For the main course, you have the option of sea scallops, swordfish, and short rib as well as your traditional turkey dinner. For $115 per person, you will be treated to a three-course menu. Reservations are recommended.

The Whitney (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Whitney - 4421 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal in style at The Whitney. In the historic mansion, they will be dishing up a classic Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings. Your meal will begin with a butternut squash soup, then alongside the turkey, you will have a savory sage and brioche bread stuffing, white cheddar whipped potatoes, green beans almandine, maple brown sugar sweet potatoes, and an orange and cranberry relish. Reservations are recommended.

Buffet at Madam (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Madam - 298 S Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009

On Thanksgiving Day, Madam -- located inside the Daxton Hotel -- will be holding a Thanksgiving dinner buffet from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dinner will include “roasted turkey, house-made sourdough stuffing, braised greens, and all the trimmings with seasonal pies and desserts.” It costs $95 per adult, $45 for kids 10 and under, and children under 3 are free. They will also have live entertainment and a holiday cocktail and wine list. Reservations are recommended.

Thanksgiving dinner at Ernie's (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Ernie’s - 16655 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038

Whether you would like to dine-in or pick it up, Ernie’s in Clinton Township has you covered. From 1 p.m.-7 p.m., they will be hosting a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, ham, hunter’s beef stew, grandma’s dressing, whipped potatoes and gravy, candied yams, cranberry relish, fresh autumn vegetables, salad, fresh fruit, homebaked breads, and muffins, and a whole table of sweets and pastries. Adults cost $45, kids under 11 are $17, and children 5 and under are free. For reservations, call 586-286-8435.

Photo: The Apparatus Room/Yelp (Photo: The Apparatus Room/Yelp)

Apparatus Room - 250 W Larned Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Tucked inside the Foundation Hotel is the beautiful Apparatus Room. They will be serving up a “family-style dinner including four courses created by our own Executive Chef, Rece Hogerheide and his culinary team.” It costs $90 per adult and $50 for children under 12 years old. Reservations are recommended.

Mario's Italian Restaurant (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Mario’s Italian - 4222 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

With options for both dine-in and carry-out, Mario’s Italian restaurant will make sure you are fed this Thanksgiving. Dinner costs $35 per person if you would like to dine in, or $200 if you would like to do a carry-out order that serves 10 to 12 people. To make reservations, call 313-832-1616.

Hungarian Rhapsody (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Hungarian Rhapsody - 14315 Northline Road, Southgate, MI 48195

If you want to give your Thanksgiving meal a Hungarian twist, then you need to check out Hungarian Rhapsody. They will have the classic turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $20.95, or you can opt for their family-style dinner for five or more people at $23.95 per person, which also includes dessert and a coffee. Favorites like their chicken paprikás, stuffed cabbage, breaded pork chops and gulyás will also be on the menu. Call 734-283-9622 to make a reservation.

✍️ Can I take your order?

